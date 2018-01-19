Carolina to rely on newcomers in showdown vs. Kentucky

South Carolina may have won their contest against Vanderbilt, but they had to do so without the services of two more players who were injured during the game in Nashville.

Tyasha Harris left the game with a leg injury and Lindsey Spann was also sidelined with a knee injury against the Commodores. Neither Harris nor Spann practiced on Friday. While their statuses for Sunday’s game are currently up in the air, Staley will look to some of their newer players to carry the load against Kentucky.

“It’s really important,” Staley said when asked about the new Gamecocks making the most of their playing time. “So important that I told A’ja if she’s able to play, she’s coming off the bench. LeLe’s done a great job. I think we just cut the playbook down in half for her so it’s less thinking and more just playing off what she does naturally. I think it’s working out for her.

Hopefully, Bianca Jackson can get going a little bit more. She did play meaningful minutes down the stretch for us at Vandy. It was good to see her play. Now, there’s just one more. We’ve got to get LaDazhia (Williams) going a little bit and that comes with playing time. She hasn’t really had a whole lot, but the times that we stuck her out there, she’s got to make an impact.”

The Gamecocks did receive some good news regarding Wilson. The reigning NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player was limited in Friday’s practice as her ankle continues to heal. However, there’s no guarantee at this point if Wilson or Mikiah Herbert Harrigan will be available come Sunday in the Gamecocks’ rivalry contest against the Wildcats.

“We can’t tell them exactly what the rivalry is until they’re actually able to experience it,” Staley said when asked about the newcomers’ knowledge of the SEC East rivalry. “They’ll experience it on the road there. It doesn’t matter what the records are. It’ll probably be a knock-down, drag-out like normal.”

South Carolina travels to face Kentucky at Rupp Arena at noon on Sunday.

