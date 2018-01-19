Fire Marshal: Cause of Columbia strip club fire still under investigation

An early morning fire at Platinum Plus caused significant damage to the building. / Columbia Fire Twitter

The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office is working to secure and stabilize the Platinum Plus strip club after a fire broke out there early this week.

The club, which is off of Greystone Boulevard, was on fire for quite some time before fire crews could arrive.

The cause is still under investigation. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Jacob Road around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Platinum Plus.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said in a press conference Wednesday that the last person to leave the club was seen around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The club was not open at the time of the fire.

According to fire officials, the fire caused significant damage to the inside of the building and the roof.

