Former Gamecocks pitching coach gets new role with athletics program

Jerry Meyers is back with the Gamecocks.

The former South Carolina pitching coach has been named the new Assistant Director of Athletics Development, according to USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

“I appreciate Coach Tanner giving me this opportunity,” said Meyers. “My family and I love this University and Columbia is our home. I always have had the aspirations to get into athletics administration at some point in my career. I am grateful and am excited to start this next chapter and continue to be a part of the Gamecock family.”

Meyers served as the Gamecocks’ pitching coach from 1997 to 2004 before return to the team in 2010. That year, the Gamecocks won the first of two straight College World Series titles. While coaching at South Carolina, Meyers has seen 52 of his pitchers sign to play pro baseball including five of the six Gamecocks picked in the 2017 MLB Draft.

As part of his new job, Meyers will handle different fundraising duties for South Carolina working with former USC student-athletes.

“I think Jerry will do a fantastic job for Gamecock Athletics,” said Tanner in a statement. “Jerry brings a unique perspective to our development areas as a former coach. Jerry will help us build a bridge between the Letterman’s Association, the athletics department, and our former student-athletes. He is a great recruiter and as a head coach at Old Dominion (2004-10), he had to play a major role in fundraising for his program and the department.”

Meyers stepped down from his role with the baseball team in November after taking an indefinite medical leave. He was replaced on the Gamecocks’ coaching staff by former Michigan State pitching coach Skylar Meade.

