Deputies: Midlands man charged with sexual assault of 3 children

A 42-year-old Lugoff man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts stemming from the alleged sexual abuse of three children.

David Adam Barton was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, an investigator was informed of allegations against Barton about "unlawful sexual activity with three children."

One of the allegations claims the conduct began four years ago when the child was 9 years old and continuing through January 2018. In the second and third cases, the criminal sexual activity took place on children who were under the age of 11 and 14.

Sheriff Jim Matthews says Barton has admitted to the actions detailed in the allegations. Additional charges may be pending. He is currently being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Barton has no previous criminal record.

