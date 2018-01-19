Businessman sues City of Columbia, zoning board for proposed Five Points Zaxby's location

A well-known business developer in Columbia has filed a lawsuit against the City of Columbia and the Board of Zoning Appeals for granting Zaxby's to have a drive-thru fast-food restaurant in Five Points, where the Harper's Restaurant used to (Source: WIS)

A well-known business developer in Columbia has filed a lawsuit against the City of Columbia and the Board of Zoning Appeals for granting Zaxby's to have a drive-thru fast-food restaurant in Five Points, where the Harper's Restaurant used to be.

According to the lawsuit, Burts claims the Board of Zoning Appeals improperly issued the permit, claiming that traffic will be a big issue if there's a drive-thru in that area.

In December 2017, there were several members of the Five Points Association who opposed the restaurant setting up shop there as well.

There's no word on when construction there will begin.

