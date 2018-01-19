Businessman sues City of Columbia, zoning board for proposed Five Points Zaxby's location

California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.More >>
Two members of Chicago quit in a week’s time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
Two members of Chicago quit in a week’s time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office is working to secure and stabilize the Platinum Plus strip club after a fire broke out there early this week.More >>
The Sumter Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire in Sumter County.More >>
The FBI is looking for a brazen bank robbery suspect whose robbed six banks in four different states.More >>
A 42-year-old Lugoff man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts stemming from the alleged sexual abuse of three children.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is currently battling a business fire at Miyo's on Forest Drive.More >>
A motorcade of law enforcement officers escorted the body of a fallen York County detective from an autopsy in Charleston passed through the Midlands on his way back home.More >>
A well-known business developer in Columbia has filed a lawsuit against the City of Columbia and the Board of Zoning Appeals for granting Zaxby's to have a drive-thru fast-food restaurant in Five Points, where the Harper's Restaurant used to be.More >>
If you've driven in West Columbia recently, then you've probably dealt with the traffic troubles following the closure of the Leaphart Road bridge.More >>
