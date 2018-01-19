New Leaphart Road bridge set to open before end of January

If you've driven in West Columbia recently, then you've probably dealt with the traffic troubles following the closure of the Leaphart Road bridge.

From Augusta Highway to Highway 378 to Chris Drive to Harbor Drive, motorists have had to make all sorts of twisting, turning and meandering detours just to get around the busted, broken bridge.

Well, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, their traffic headaches are about to come to an end.

That's because the new bridge -- which was closed in 2017, demolished, and rebuilt -- will open before the end of January.

The bridge and resulting road construction has been delayed several times, but now DOT officials say the task is almost complete.

