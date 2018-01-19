New Leaphart Road bridge open for business after rebuilding closure

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.
It's a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
Columbia police have identified a suspect who is sought in two indecent exposure incidents in an Uber earlier this month.
Sunday is a First Alert Day for the potential of heavy rain.
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a cold front that will bring periods of heavy rain at times to the Midlands Sunday.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.
Columbia police investigators have arrested a female suspect accused of stealing valuables from two victims during an armed robbery in a shopping center bathroom.
West Columbia police are investigating the death of a man found at an apartment complex with gunshot wounds.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says it's looking into threats made by three students from Blythewood High School.
Dawndy Mercer Plank takes us inside the U.N. building in New York City before her interview with Ambassador Nikki Haley.
