WATCH: Motorcade escorting fallen SC detective back to York Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Motorcade escorting fallen SC detective back to York Co. passes through the Midlands

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WIS) -

A motorcade of law enforcement officers escorted the body of a fallen York County detective from an autopsy in Charleston passed through the Midlands on his way back home.

Detective Michael R. Doty of the York County Sheriff's Office died after being injured Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly