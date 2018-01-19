LIVE: Motorcade escorts fallen S.C. detective for autopsy in Charleston

LIVE: Motorcade escorts fallen S.C. detective for autopsy in Cha - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
A motorcade of law enforcement officers escorted the body of a fallen York County detective for an autopsy in Charleston.

Detective Michael R. Doty of the York County Sheriff's Office died after being injured Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.

