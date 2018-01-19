Former Lexington County Sheriff Lewis McCarty passes away

Former Lexington County Sheriff Lewis McCarty has passed away at 76. (Source: WIS)

Former Lexington County Sheriff Lewis McCarty has passed away.

McCarty, whose career in law enforcement spanned more than three decades, died at the age of 76 on Friday, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

“Sheriff McCarty had an incredible influence on me as a law enforcement officer and leader,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He touched many others in the profession and had a hand in laying a firm foundation at the Sheriff’s Department that’s still in place today. I, along with the entire department, owe him a debt of gratitude for his entire body of work and years of service.”

McCarty briefly served as Lexington County sheriff again in June 2014 to April 2015 after the resignation of former Lexington County Sheriff James Metts.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.