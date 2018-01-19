Tractor-trailer accident causing issues on Interstate 26 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Tractor-trailer accident causing issues on Interstate 26

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Trooper Bob Beres) (Source: Trooper Bob Beres)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working an accident involving a tractor trailer that's caused traffic issues.

According to Highway Patrol Trooper Bob Beres, that accident is the westbound lane of Interstate 26 near the Interstate 77 north ramp.

Please seek an alternate route. 

