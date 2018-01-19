RCSD: 18-year-old shot dead in his front yard

An 18-year male was found dead in Richland County early Friday morning according to Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a call on the 100 block of Gale River Road at 2 a.m. Friday where the male victim was found shot in his front yard.

EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

RCSD is currently investigating this incident as a homicide.

