RCSD: 18-year-old shot dead in his front yard

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

An 18-year male was found dead in Richland County early Friday morning according to Richland County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies responded to a call on the 100 block of Gale River Road at 2 a.m. Friday where the male victim was found shot in his front yard.

EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead. 

RCSD is currently investigating this incident as a homicide. 

