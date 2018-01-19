Deputies: Man, 20, charged in 19-year-old's fatal shooting returned to crime scene

Louis Corbett IV has been charged with the murder of Khalil Cook. (Source: Richland County)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 20-year-old in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in his front yard.

Deputies arrested Louis Corbett IV and charged him with the murder of Khalil Cook, who was found shot to death in front of his home on Gale River Road early Friday morning.

Investigators were called to the scene of the shooting around 1:30 a.m. and found Cook's body.

Deputies now say Cook and Corbett were acquaintances.

Corbett, according to investigators, even returned to the scene of the shooting and was arrested two hours later.

Corbett now sits in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

