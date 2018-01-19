Deputies find male victim shot dead in Richland County

A male victim was found dead in the front yard of a residence in Richland County early Friday morning according to Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Gayle River Road at 2 a.m. Friday morning where the male victim was found shot in a front yard.

EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

RCSD is currently investigating this incident.

