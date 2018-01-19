Sumter Fire Department responds to warehouse fire in Sumter

Sumter Fire Department is on the scene of a warehouse fire. / Sumter Fire Department Facebook.

The Sumter Fire Department is on the scene of a warehouse fire in Sumter County.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Hauser Street early Friday morning according to Sumter Fire Department. The fire is reportedly under the Lafayette bridge on highway 15.

Hauser Street is currently blocked off to traffic.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.