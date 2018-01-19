Massive warehouse fire in Sumter is now under control, but what caused it?

Dozens of firefighters still remain at the scene of a massive fire at a warehouse in Sumter.

Firefighters responded to that fire at the Hodge Trucking Company warehouse on Hauser Street early Friday morning and found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Inside the warehouse, officials said, were carpets, plastic, and other flammable material making the fire spread fairly quickly.

According to the Sumter Police Department, two roadways remained closed: Brookland and Hauser and Magnolia and Telephone.

Perhaps most curious about the fire is that it was so massive, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, it could be seen from weather radar.

A large warehouse fire near Sumter, SC is showing up on shortwave infrared satellite images this morning. The smoke plume is blowing eastward, and could mix down to the ground later this morning across parts of Florence and Marion counties. #scwx #NWSILM pic.twitter.com/qxtwm9O21L — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) January 19, 2018

No one was injured.

It is still too early to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

The Sumter Fire Department has also contacted DHEC about the low-lying smoke in the area.

