Massive warehouse fire in Sumter is now under control, but what - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Massive warehouse fire in Sumter is now under control, but what caused it?

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Dozens of firefighters still remain at the scene of a massive fire at a warehouse in Sumter.

Firefighters responded to that fire at the Hodge Trucking Company warehouse on Hauser Street early Friday morning and found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Inside the warehouse, officials said, were carpets, plastic, and other flammable material making the fire spread fairly quickly. 

According to the Sumter Police Department, two roadways remained closed: Brookland and Hauser and Magnolia and Telephone. 

Perhaps most curious about the fire is that it was so massive, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, it could be seen from weather radar.

No one was injured. 

It is still too early to determine the cause of the fire at this time. 

The Sumter Fire Department has also contacted DHEC about the low-lying smoke in the area.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly