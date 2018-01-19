Massive warehouse fire in Sumter almost under control, but what caused it?

Dozens of firefighters still remain at the scene of a massive fire at a warehouse in Sumter.

Firefighters responded to that fire at the Hodge Trucking Company warehouse on Hauser Street early Friday morning and found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Inside the warehouse, officials said, were carpets, plastic, and other flammable material making the fire spread fairly quick.

Battalion Chief Joey Duggan said South Magnolia Street and Hauser street are still closed off and drivers are asked to take alternate roads.

"We wanted to make sure they knew about it and also to keep the public informed to make sure they know to stay away," Duggan said. "We're going to continue to be out here throughout the day. We have a lot of people who want to see what's going on, but stay away from this area so we can continue to work."

The fire was so massive, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, it could be seen from weather radar.

A large warehouse fire near Sumter, SC is showing up on shortwave infrared satellite images this morning. The smoke plume is blowing eastward, and could mix down to the ground later this morning across parts of Florence and Marion counties. #scwx #NWSILM pic.twitter.com/qxtwm9O21L — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) January 19, 2018

No one was injured.

It is still too early to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

The Sumter Fire Department has also contacted DHEC about the low-lying smoke in the area.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.