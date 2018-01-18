Fire officials extinguish fire at Miyo's on Forest Drive

Columbia fire crews have put out a fire at the Miyo's on Forest Drive Thursday night.

The department tweeted that smoke was seen from the roof and interior of the restaurant, located at 3250 Forest Drive. The fire was contained and extinguished inside the restaurant's cooking ventilation.

3250 Forest Dr Miyos Restaurant crews believe Fire is contained inside cooking ventilation system all hands still working — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 19, 2018

FINALUPDATE: small fire contained inside cooking ventilation system has been extinguished no extension scene under control no patient treated by #TheCFD #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 19, 2018

No injuries have been reported. Forest Drive is also blocked at this time, along with a portion of Sunnyside Drive.

Appears that a portion of Sunnyside Drive is also blocked off pic.twitter.com/jHdTE2w3GA — Emery Glover (@EmeryGlover17) January 19, 2018

#TheCFD on scene of 1 story commercial strip mall fire with smoke showing from roof and interior of 1 restaurant, fire is currently contained inside the restaurant’s cooking ventilation which is visible from roof no reported injuries #scnews pic.twitter.com/dH5efqiife — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 19, 2018

