Fire officials extinguish fire at Miyo's on Forest Drive

Columbia fire crews have put out a fire at the Miyo's on Forest Drive Thursday night. 

The department tweeted that smoke was seen from the roof and interior of the restaurant, located at 3250 Forest Drive. The fire was contained and extinguished inside the restaurant's cooking ventilation. 

No injuries have been reported. Forest Drive is also blocked at this time, along with a portion of Sunnyside Drive. 

