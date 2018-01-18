Fire at Miyo's caused by an unattended stove, investigators say - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fire at Miyo's caused by an unattended stove, investigators say

(Source: Emery Glover/WIS) (Source: Emery Glover/WIS)
(Source: Emery Glover/WIS) (Source: Emery Glover/WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire at Miyo's on Forest Drive Thursday night. 

The department tweeted that smoke was seen from the roof and interior of the restaurant, located at 3250 Forest Drive. The fire was contained and extinguished inside the restaurant's cooking ventilation. 

Fire investigators say the cause of the fire was an unattended stove. 

No injuries were reported. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly