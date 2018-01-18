Fire at Miyo's caused by an unattended stove, investigators say

Columbia fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire at Miyo's on Forest Drive Thursday night.

The department tweeted that smoke was seen from the roof and interior of the restaurant, located at 3250 Forest Drive. The fire was contained and extinguished inside the restaurant's cooking ventilation.

Fire investigators say the cause of the fire was an unattended stove.

FINALUPDATE: small fire contained inside cooking ventilation system has been extinguished no extension scene under control no patient treated by #TheCFD #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 19, 2018

No injuries were reported.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.