Attorney General announces more than $215,000 collected from food stamp fraud in 2017

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that restitution of more than $215,000 has been paid back in South Carolina from food stamp fraud cases in 2017.

Last year, 60 people were prosecuted state-wide for food stamp fraud, Wilson said in a statement on Thursday. Over the course of last year, $215, 249.46 was collected in restitution.

The results stem from a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and DSS.

“The people in our office and at DSS have been working hard to find people who are abusing the system and making them pay back what they’ve stolen from taxpayers,” Attorney General Wilson said. “The food stamp program is crucial to so many families and individuals who use it the way it was intended, so we’ll continue to bring to justice the criminals who are stealing money not only from taxpayers but also from those in need.”

Approximately 703,023 South Carolinians receive SNAP benefits.

