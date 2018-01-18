Yes, you can order an Oreo subscription box from Amazon

Of all the things you can order on Amazon - we're looking at you diet gummy bears - this might be one that you won't want to share. (Source: Amazon)

Of all the things you can order on Amazon - we're looking at you, sugar-free gummy bears - this might be one that you won't want to share.

There is an item called the Oreo Cookie Club subscription box and yes, it's exactly what you think it is.

The advertisement says you can by a 3, 6, or 12-month subscription and the gift box contains two OREO flavors and other goodies in a unique box.

"An Oreo Gift Box that contains two Oreo flavors, a one-of-a-kind Oreo inspired gift, and recipe card, all in an artistically designed Oreo gifting box," the description reads.

It's already become a no. 1 new release on Amazon, with a number of other deliciously-abundant snack boxes.

But Oreo did recently release new flavors: Cherry Cola, Kettle Corn, Pina Colada OREO Thins. The new flavors will be available in May 2018.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.