USC discusses racial tension on campus after controversial fliers surface

Some USC students say they’re fed up with the university’s lack of response to alleged racial incidents on campus.

Just this week, students say they returned to class to find two racist fliers inside the Booker T. Washington building. A discussion was held in response to the recent incidents on Thursday.

The campus called it a “community dialogue” and it happened inside the Russell House Theatre. It’s the university’s reaction after some say fliers containing offensive language surfaced on campus.



“For that to have happened on the first day of classes, that wasn’t really the best thing,” USC junior Leah Robinson said.

Just one day after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, students say they found racist fliers on the USC campus.

USC President Harris Pastides responded on Twitter saying, “what happened on campus…is simply not reflective of who we are as Carolinians.”

He also directed students to the Russell House Theatre where the Offices of Diversity and Inclusion and Multicultural Student Affairs facilitated a dialogue to discuss concerns on campus.

Robinson says she would like to see more done.

“Find out who’s doing these things and hold them accountable," Robinson said. "Like, not just have them write an apology letter to the school but write a letter to the community that they’re affecting.”

The incident is just one of many, according to several students on campus.

“It puts people in a bad mood. It makes people uncomfortable. I think that, personally, I feel a little bit uncomfortable knowing that I could possibly be sitting beside people that are doing these things,” Robinson said.

Those behind the event say the goal is to create and preserve conditions that support everyone on campus. Investigators are still working to identify any suspects.

