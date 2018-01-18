Do you recognize him? Officers searching for indecent exposure suspect

The suspect is accused of exposing himself to a woman inside the Hub on Main Street. (Source: CPD)

Columbia Police have released a surveillance image of a male suspect in the hopes the community can help identify him.

The suspect is accused of exposing himself to a woman inside the Hub located at 1416 Main Street on Monday. He ran away from the scene when another man chased after him.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

