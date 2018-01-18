These steps will ensure you're seeing all of WIS News 10's Facebook posts

You may have noticed fewer actual news stories appearing on your Facebook feed. If you want to ensure that you’re seeing all of the Live. Local. Now. stories brought to you by WIS News 10, follow these simple steps. (Source: Facebook screenshot)

Desktop users

Make sure you “Like” the WIS News 10 Facebook page. If you’ve already liked the page, make sure that “Following” is selected. Hover over “Following” and then select “See First,” Next, make sure “Events, Suggested Live Videos” is set to “ON.”

If you want to further control how you receive notifications, click “Notification” and customize how information about what we post gets delivered to you.

MORE: How to control push notifications on the WIS News News App

Mobile users

Like us on Facebook and then find the word “Follow” or “Following.” Click that and then click “See First.”

Performing these simple steps will ensure you get the most access to WIS News 10 content on Facebook.

And when you're not on Facebook, you can follow us on Twitter, Instagram and on Snapchat at WISTV.

