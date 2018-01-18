Town of Lexington to take over sewer services from Carolina Water Services

The Town of Lexington will be taking over sewer services from Carolina Water Services for customers currently served by the Interstate 20 Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The change will begin on February 1.

The transition comes after many years of effort by the Town of Lexington, state and federal environmental regulators, and citizens to fully implement a regional sewer system to improve water quality and safeguard the natural waterways in accordance with the Clean Water Act of 1972.

Lexington said they are looking forward to servicing their more than 2,000 clients.

Anyone wanting to request more information regarding the transition is urged to contact the Town of Lexington Customer Service at (803) 358-1581 or I20Cusvc@lexsc.com.

