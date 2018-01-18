Judge's ruling keeps Richland County nightclub closed after fatal shooting

Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
Five-year-old Messiah McKenzie is doing okay after his mother says he was left on a Jefferson County school bus all day at Grantswood Community School.More >>
Five-year-old Messiah McKenzie is doing okay after his mother says he was left on a Jefferson County school bus all day at Grantswood Community School.More >>
A male victim was found dead in the front yard of a residence in Richland County early Friday morning according to Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A male victim was found dead in the front yard of a residence in Richland County early Friday morning according to Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The Sumter Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire in Sumter County.More >>
The Sumter Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire in Sumter County.More >>
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>
Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.More >>
Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.More >>
Phoenix-area police departments have evidence linking a 35-year-old man already charged with two killings to seven additional homicides that occurred in a three-week span late last year.More >>
Phoenix-area police departments have evidence linking a 35-year-old man already charged with two killings to seven additional homicides that occurred in a three-week span late last year.More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is currently battling a business fire at Miyo's on Forest Drive.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is currently battling a business fire at Miyo's on Forest Drive.More >>
A single-vehicle crash with an entrapment on I-20 westbound near mile marker 64 injured one and tied up traffic on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A single-vehicle crash with an entrapment on I-20 westbound near mile marker 64 injured one and tied up traffic on Thursday afternoon.More >>