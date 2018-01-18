Cayce officer mourns York detective's death: 'It brought me right back to my shooting'

York County Detective Mike Doty died from his injuries in an ambush Tuesday morning. Investigators say a domestic violence suspect Christian McCall shot him and three others during a manhunt.

The tragic news shook the law enforcement community. One Cayce police officer still recovering from his own injuries sustained in the line of duty spoke to us.

Sgt. Evan Antley was shot twice during a traffic stop in May. He says word of Doty’s passing and of the three other officers injured takes him back to his experience.

Antley says the law enforcement community is somber. Many, like Antley, wear black lines over their badges to support fallen officers who die in the line of duty.

The sheriff’s office says there’s been an outpouring of support from the community. Antley is hoping to stir-up even more.

“It brought me right back to my shooting," Antley said. "You know, it makes your heart hurt for these people to have to go through that. It just breaks my heart that somebody’s got to go through what I went through, especially on this magnitude."

Heroes in Blue, the foundation for officers started by fallen officer Greg Alia’s widow, Kassy Alia, is heading-up some fundraising for the four officers’ families. Antley is helping Alia gather support and help. They’ve raised just over $40,000 so far to go to things like medical bills to be divided evenly among the four families.

As for the other officers, we’re told one is set for surgery tomorrow, another is recovering from surgery and doing well, and another could be released from the hospital today.