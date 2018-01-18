'Quiet, humble' Sumter man's sudden shooting death perplexes family

As gunshots rang out, smothering the flames of his life, a simple medallion hung on the neck of Jarvis Omar Rush.

It was a medallion commemorating the Last Supper -- a fitting piece of jewelry for a man killed under unknown circumstances, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials held a news conference Thursday to offer a $5,000 reward for information that could help them solve Rush's death.

Rush's body was found in a grassy lot on East Newberry Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. Officials say investigators believe he was killed hours before his body was discovered.

The Rush family pastor spoke on behalf of the family and described the heartache his family faces after his death.

"His father, mother are broken. His sisters are broken. The family is a loving family. Jarvis was a humble soul -- easy going and a hard worker," Pastor Sylvester Francis said. "This is something he did not deserve."

The pastor said Rush was one of the quietest, most humble people, making his sudden death all the more perplexing for his family.

"Whoever you are, we ask that you would turn yourself in," Francis said. For whatever reason you thought it was necessary to do what you did, now it's time to turn yourself in and own up to what you've done. And those out there, whatever info you have, please come forward."

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.