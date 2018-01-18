Two arrested, no one injured after one opens fire on six people in one car

Two people have been arrested after one of them opened fire on a car with six people in it, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Keon Tucker, 22, is charged with six counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tucker, investigators said, shot a gun at a car on Sunset Drive back on Jan. 8. One of those bullets managed to strike a city bus behind that car. One of the six passengers inside the car returned fire, police say.

Luckily, no one was struck.

A second person, identified as Monique Young, has also been charged in connection with this case. She stands charged with misprison of a felony (neglect in reporting a crime) and false swearing before persons authorized to administer oaths.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.