Dorn VA issues response to lawsuit from man claiming he was falsely accused of drug use

The Dorn VA Medical Center has responded after a South Carolina veteran claims he was falsely accused of being a cocaine addict and turned away from care.

Veteran Erick Walker, Sr. says the hospital was negligent when it switched his urine sample with another person's sample in May 2015. He claims that mix-up led to doctors diagnosing him with a cocaine problem. What Walker needed, however, was emergency surgery for gallbladder and pancreas disease.

Walker has since filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs over the incident.

In a statement, the center said they are "very familiar with Mr. Walker's case.

"While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we stand by our staff and the care we provide at our main campus in Columbia and in all of our seven community-based outpatient clinics," the statement said.

