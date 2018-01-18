Dorn VA issues response to lawsuit from man claiming he was falsely accused of drug use

The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
A procession was held for a York County deputy Thursday afternoon who was fatally shot during a manhunt.More >>
A procession was held for a York County deputy Thursday afternoon who was fatally shot during a manhunt.More >>
A University of Alabama professor has died of the influenza virus.More >>
A University of Alabama professor has died of the influenza virus.More >>
An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.More >>
An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.More >>
Some USC students say they’re fed up with the university’s lack of response to alleged racial incidents on campus.More >>
Some USC students say they’re fed up with the university’s lack of response to alleged racial incidents on campus.More >>
A judge has granted a temporary injunction against a Richland County nightclub recently shut down by county officials on grounds that the club was operating as an illegal strip club.More >>
A judge has granted a temporary injunction against a Richland County nightclub recently shut down by county officials on grounds that the club was operating as an illegal strip club.More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
Columbia Police have released a surveillance image of a male suspect in the hopes the community can help identify him.More >>
Columbia Police have released a surveillance image of a male suspect in the hopes the community can help identify him.More >>
Mrs. Donella Wilson, the 108-year-old Midlands woman who was profiled on the way to the polls in 2016 has passed away, according to family members.More >>
Mrs. Donella Wilson, the 108-year-old Midlands woman who was profiled on the way to the polls in 2016 has passed away, according to family members.More >>
A new and dangerous trend on social media is raising the concerns of doctors.More >>
A new and dangerous trend on social media is raising the concerns of doctors.More >>
You may have noticed fewer actual news stories appearing on your Facebook feed. If you want to ensure that you’re seeing all of the Live. Local. Now. stories brought to you by WIS News 10, follow these simple steps.More >>
You may have noticed fewer actual news stories appearing on your Facebook feed. If you want to ensure that you’re seeing all of the Live. Local. Now. stories brought to you by WIS News 10, follow these simple steps.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help them crack the case of a man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help them crack the case of a man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
York County Detective Mike Doty has died from his injuries in the ambush Tuesday morning.More >>
York County Detective Mike Doty has died from his injuries in the ambush Tuesday morning.More >>