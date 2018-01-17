No injuries reported after shots fired call in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating a 911 shots fired call at the intersection of Monticello and Ruckner roads Wednesday night. (Source: CPD/Twitter)

Columbia police are investigating a shots fired call at the intersection of Monticello and Ruckner roads Wednesday night.

There have been no reported injuries at this time. The investigation is ongoing and details are limited.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

#CPDInvestigates: A shots fired call at the intersection of Monticello & Buckner Roads. There have NOT been any reported injuries. The investigation is on-going. Citizens w/info should call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/r9Q6YGhdGj — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 18, 2018

