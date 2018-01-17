Jose Leger replaced as Fireflies manager

Columbia Fireflies manager Jose Leger will not return to the team for the 2018 season.

Leger spent the last two years at the helm for the Mets’ Class A affiliate in Columbia. During his time with the Fireflies, Leger won 135 games during the team’s first two years. Now, he will join the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league system as the team’s Dominican Republic field coordinator.

On Wednesday, the Fireflies announced Pedro Lopez as the team’s new manager. Lopez is now in his 11th season with the Mets organization. Last season, he managed the Las Vegas 51s. He also served as the manager for teams in Kingsport, Brooklyn, Savannah, St. Lucie, and Binghamton.

"I'm excited to be back in the South Atlantic League and for having the opportunity to work with the young talent," said Lopez. "I'm also looking forward to winning some games, and giving the fans another fun year at Spirit Communications Park."

Lopez and the Fireflies will open the 2018 season at home on April 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Augusta GreenJackets.

