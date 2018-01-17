CFP selection committee gains former Clemson coach, loses Tigers AD

From left, Former Arkansas coach and athletic director Frank Broyles, and former Arkansas coaches Ken Hatfield and Danny Ford reacts during a press conference Monday Aug. 23, 2010, to unveil the Burlsworth Trophy. (AP Photo/Beth Hall)

With the 2018 season eight months away, the College Football Playoff selection committee will see a few new faces in the war room.

Six new selection committee members were announced on Wednesday by Bill Hancock, the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, and one of those new members is a former Clemson head coach.

Ken Hatfield was appointed to the committee after serving 20 years as a college football head coach. Hatfield’s last stop was at Rice University. There, her served as the Owls’ head coach from 1994 to 2005. During his time in Houston, Hatfield amassed an overall record of 56-89-1.

Hatfield served as the Tigers head coach from 1990 to 1993. While he was with the Tigers, he guided Clemson to the ACC title in 1991. He finished his stint with the program with an overall record of 32-13-1. The former Tigers coach also coached at Air Force and Arkansas.

Hatfield is joined on the 13-member board by Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione, former South California standout Ronnie Lott, Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin, Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury, former sports columnist Paola Boivin. Each new member has a three-year term set to expire in 2021.

Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich will no longer serve on the selection committee. His term expires next month. Radakovich was first named to the first College Football Playoff selection committee in 2014.

