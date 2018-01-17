Clarendon County Coroner dies from natural causes

The Clarendon County Coroner has died, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff Department.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said Hayes Samuels, 74, died from natural causes between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday at Mcleod Health Clarendon in Manning.

Along with being the coroner, Samuels was also the owner of Samuels Funeral Home in Manning and co-owner of Samuels and Richardson Funeral Home in Lake City.

At this time, Clarendon County does not know who will be filling in for the coroner until the governor can appoint a new coroner.

