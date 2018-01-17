Kershaw County School District Superintendent announces retirement

Morgan was hired as the district’s superintendent in April of 2007. His retirement will be effective beginning June 30 of this year. (Source: KCSD)

The Kershaw County School District has announced Superintendent Frank Morgan will be retiring June of this year after holding the office for just over a decade.

The district formally accepted Morgan’s letter of retirement at a meeting Tuesday night.



“With an educational career that spans over 40 years, I’ve worked in a variety of positions in several different locations,” Morgan said. “I can honestly say that serving as superintendent in Kershaw County has been the most enjoyable and rewarding. Every day, I see amazing success stories across our county.”

The district said under Morgan’s leadership, KCSD’s graduation rate hit an all-time high of 92.2 percent.

Morgan was named as one of three finalists for the 2018 Superintendent of the Year Award from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators and received the Jake Watson Volunteer of the Year Award from the United Way of Kershaw County in 2014.

