Irmo Town Council passes controversial 'front yard parking' ordinance

Ordinance no. 17-26 now states that it is illegal to park any vehicle anywhere in the front yard of a residence except in the driveway or a parking area approved by the zoning administrator. (Source: Irmo Police Department Facebook page)

Several Irmo residents will have to figure out how and where to park due to a new ordinance that passed Tuesday night.

The old rule on the books was that you can’t park on the street. The new rule on the books is that you can’t park in your yard.

The ordinance and previous parking issues came up last summer when a number of parking tickets were issued but were later voided. It was such a divisive topic, a special town council meeting was called.

The ordinance will go into effect on Aug. 1, 2018.

Portions of the ordinance include:

"Parking on the grass, front lawn area of any resident is allowed for visitors and for temporary parking as long as it does not kill the grass," the ordinance states. "Parking on dirt areas in the front lawn area of a home is not allowed, except for temporary use by visitors." A) Approved parking areas: poured concrete slab

asphalt paved areas

concrete stepping stones, paver, prick laid out to form a parking pad

any pervious substrate such as gravel, crush and run, ground asphalt, mulch, pine straw contained within a boundary/border made of landscaped timber, railroad timber, landscaping blocks, brick, solid concrete blocks, such as to contain substrate. B) Additional parking areas other than what is original to the homes original construction will be approved provided they meet the requirements listed in A) and meet location requirements in B). FIRST CHOICE: Additional parking areas to be next to, adjoining, either side of the original driveway.

SECOND CHOICE: Side yard area on side of the home containing the driveway.

THIRD CHOICE: The opposite side yard area than the original driveway.

FOURTH CHOICE: Areas in front of the homes, but as close to the side yard as possible.

Irmo Police says they will be out in the community helping to inform residents of the impending change.

"The Community Services Division of IPD will be out, educating the citizens with details of the new ordinance in the next coming months," the police department posted on Facebook.

You can read the full ordinance here.

