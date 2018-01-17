Tigers release 2018 football schedule

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will begin their quest to return to the College Football Playoff next season on Sept. 1.

That’s when the defending ACC champions host Furman in their season opener. The Tigers will then alternate home and road games for the remainder of the year. Clemson starts their ACC schedule on Sept. 22 when the Tigers travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.

Clemson ends their regular season docket with their rivalry game at Memorial Stadium against South Carolina.

The Tigers will look to secure their fourth consecutive CFP berth in five years. Next season's semifinals will be the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl while the championship game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Here’s a look at the full Clemson schedule:

Sept. 1 FURMAN

Sept. 8 at Texas A&M

Sept. 15 GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Sept. 22 at Georgia Tech

Sept. 29 SYRACUSE

Oct. 6 at Wake Forest

Oct. 20 NC STATE

Oct. 27 at Florida State

Nov. 3 LOUISVILLE

Nov. 10 at Boston College

Nov. 17 DUKE

Nov. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA

*Contests in all caps denote home games

