Staley updates status of Wilson, Herbert Harrigan ahead of Vandy game

The injury bug has been fairly present in the South Carolina locker room this season.

Reigning SEC Player of the Year A'ja Wilson suffered an ankle injury late in Carolina’s win against Auburn a week ago while sophomore forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan went down on Sunday against Tennessee with a left knee injury.

“She’s probably a little bit further out than A’ja,” said Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley. “But no ligament damage. It’s just a bone bruise is what I’m told.”

Wilson and Herbert Harrigan are both listed as day-to-day, according to Staley, but Wilson will probably not play. Both players will travel with the team and will be re-evaluated for Sunday’s game against Kentucky.

Not having both members of their frontcourt readily available shortens the bench for the Gamecocks even more. South Carolina is also currently without the services of senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore, who is out for the season with a left ACL injury. Plus, the Gamecocks are without transfer Te’a Cooper, who is still awaiting clearance from the NCAA. Still, the Gamecocks have no intention of slowing down despite having low numbers.

“We’re full go,” Staley said. “Thank goodness we have practice guys. That way we can get some of the players some meaningful reps. A lot of times when school was out of session, our reserves had to be our scout team. Now, they get reps and I try to go a little bit harder just on them because I want to put them through probably the worst situation so anything else in a game should be easy.”

South Carolina (14-3, 3-2) takes on Vanderbilt (5-14, 1-4) in Nashville on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.