Staley updates status of Wilson, Herbert Harrigan ahead of Vandy game

Bruce Stevens scored 22 points, Deandre Burnett added 20, and the Rebels held off Florida for a 78-72 win on Saturday afternoon.More >>
South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role.More >>
South Carolina’s Board of Trustees just approved new contracts for head football coach Will Muschamp and his assistants along with strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman.More >>
LSU has promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator. He will be officially announced as the new OC during a news conference at noon.More >>
Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced at QB, Jalen Hurts.More >>
LSU running back Derrius Guice will enter this year's NFL Draft.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
