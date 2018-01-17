CPD investigating armed robbery of pet store

Columbia police are investigating an alleged armed robbery of the Eastern States Serum Company, located at 1727 Harden Street. (Source: CPD/Twitter)

Columbia police are investigating an alleged armed robbery of the Eastern States Serum Company, located at 1727 Harden Street.

Police did not say if anyone was injured or what, if anything, was taken from the store.

The investigation is in its early stages, but if you know anything about this crime, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Check back for more updates.

#CPDInvestigates: Reported armed robbery 1727 Harden Street (Eastern States Serum Company - pet store). Investigators are gathering details from victims. Have info ? Call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC pic.twitter.com/dxxgbxBrTx — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.