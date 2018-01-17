Victims trapped following serious car accident that shuts down L - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Victims trapped following serious car accident that shuts down Lexington Co. road

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A car accident has currently closed Busbee Road in Lexington County.  

There are reported injuries and trapped victims, according to Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill. 

WIS will continue to update this story. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly