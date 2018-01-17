State of the State postponed due to weather - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

State of the State postponed due to weather

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Due to potentially dangerous conditions in the Midlands Wednesday Jan. 17, Gov. Henry McMaster has postponed the annual State of the State address. 

The address has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24.  

