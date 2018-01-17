Night to Shine: A prom night for those with special needs

This is a prom night like no other! Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia is proud to serve as one of more than 450 churches around the world hosting Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

This is a prom night like no other! Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia is proud to serve as one of more than 450 churches around the world hosting

A Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The prom night for those with special needs is Friday, Feb. 9.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable experience centered on God’s love for people ages 14 and older. This is a worldwide movement allowing communities in every state to love on those with special needs.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.

Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining, limousine rides, corsages, and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest, a respite room for parents and caretakers, and a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

Officials with the Tim Tebow Foundation say, “We continue to be amazed by how God has grown this event into a worldwide movement, celebrating people with special needs.

Though the statistics are incredible, this is not about the numbers. Above everything else, our goal is to share God’s love with people with special needs while giving Him all the glory.”

When Night to Shine launched in 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. Last year, 375 host churches and 150,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 75,000 honored guests with special needs.

Churches are signing up every day for Night to Shine 2018 and the event is expected to take place in over 500 locations in all 50 states and on 6 continents Feb. 9.

For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia, visit Shandon.org. Shandon Baptist Church is located at 5250 Forest Drive near I-77. Call 803-782-1300 for more info if needed.

And for more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.