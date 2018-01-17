Richland County Fire Department investigating early morning fire at Columbia adult club

Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on weather system that could give some of the Midlands a wintry mix by Wednesday.More >>
Due to potentially dangerous conditions in the Midlands Wednesday Jan. 17, Gov. Henry McMaster has postponed the annual State of the State address.More >>
Curious if the kids have school this morning? Wondering if you need to get ready for work? Check our closings page as they update throughout the day.More >>
LIVE COVERAGE: It's snowing in the Southeast!More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
An early morning fire that occurred at a well-known club on Jacob Road is under investigation.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
