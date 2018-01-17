Fire marshals investigating early morning fire at Columbia adult club

An early morning fire at Platinum Plus caused significant damage to the building. / Columbia Fire Twitter

An early morning fire that occurred at a well-known club on Jacob Road is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Jacob Road around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Platinum Plus, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins confirmed.

Jenkins said in a press conference Wednesday that the last person to leave the club was seen around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The club was not open at the time of the fire.

According to fire officials, the fire caused significant damage to the inside of the building and the roof.

Columbia Fire Department, Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office, and Richland County Sheriff's Department continue to investigate this incident.

