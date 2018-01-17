CFD working fire at well-known Columbia adult club

Columbia firefighters were called to the scene at Platinum Plus on Wednesday morning. (Source: Columbia Fire Department)

Firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department are currently working a fire at a well-known club on Jacob Road.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Jacob Road early Wednesday morning at Platinum Plus, CFD dispatch confirmed.

No word on the amount of damage caused by the fire.

