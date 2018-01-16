Innovative procedure saves Midlands woman's foot from amputation

Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on weather system that could give some of the Midlands a wintry mix by Wednesday.More >>
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on weather system that could give some of the Midlands a wintry mix by Wednesday.More >>
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."More >>
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."More >>
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
Curious if the kids have school this morning? Wondering if you need to get ready for work? Check our closings page as they update throughout the day.More >>
Curious if the kids have school this morning? Wondering if you need to get ready for work? Check our closings page as they update throughout the day.More >>
Would you like a thousand dollars cash right now or would you rather save almost $4,000 on your electric bills over the next two decades?More >>
Would you like a thousand dollars cash right now or would you rather save almost $4,000 on your electric bills over the next two decades?More >>
It’s being called “the most dramatic advance” in preventing limb removal, according to one Midlands surgeon.More >>
It’s being called “the most dramatic advance” in preventing limb removal, according to one Midlands surgeon.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
A portion of Shop Road was blocked off as workers fixed a natural gas leak in the area.More >>
A portion of Shop Road was blocked off as workers fixed a natural gas leak in the area.More >>