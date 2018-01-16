Deputies in Orangeburg Co. seek suspect wanted for drive-by shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect wanted for a drive-by shooting.

On January 8, two men called 911 around 2 p.m. saying someone shot their car at a traffic light near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Charleston Highway. According to the witnesses, the suspect was driving a light-colored car which pulled up next to them. After approaching the victims’ car, one of the men pointed a gun at the car and opened fire striking the car several times. The gunman then left the scene speeding through a traffic light. Neither of the victims in the car was injured.

“Working with witnesses and artists with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, we have come up with this rendering of our suspect,” the sheriff said. “We also have a photo of a vehicle believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, which was captured on video cameras.”

The suspect is described as a brown-skinned male with dreadlocks. On the night of the shooting, he was wearing a stocking cap.

If you have any information about this shooting, this suspect’s whereabouts, or the suspect’s identity, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

