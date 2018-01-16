$20.5M in lottery funds freed up to buy, replace SC school buses after Senate overrides veto

The South Carolina Department of Education will now have an extra $20.5 million in South Carolina Education Lottery funding this year to purchase and replace aging school buses.

The state Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to override a Gov. Henry McMaster veto from the previous legislative session that pumped the brakes on freeing up lottery funds to buy new buses.

The Senate voted came almost a week after the House overrode the veto.

Senator President Pro Temp Hugh Leatherman released a statement Tuesday praising the vote.

“I am glad that an overwhelming and bipartisan group of Senators sent a strong message to the people of South Carolina that we need to purchase new buses for our children immediately," Leatherman said. "By overriding these vetoes we now have more than 18 million dollars to order buses. I am also very glad that Senators could see through the false spin the Governor attempted to use to justify vetoing these much needed school bus funds.”

