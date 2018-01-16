Search warrant turns up cache of weapons, drugs, and four arrests

A small cache of guns, drugs, and money was found at the Braham Street residence. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies executing a search warrant following several community tips and complaints ended up making four arrests, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

According to sheriff's deputies, that search warrant was conducted at a home on the 2100 block of Braham Street on Tuesday. Deputies searching the home found a cache of drugs, stolen weapons, a large amount of ammunition, and bulletproof vests.

Deputies also arrested four men during that bust.

Alexander Robinson -- possession of a stolen weapon, simple possession of marijuana

Darius Kaitlin -- possession of ecstasy, possession of a handgun with serial number obliterated, simple possession of marijuana

Anthony Robinson -- simple possession of marijuana

Kenneth Robinson -- simple possession of marijuana

Officials say the group could all face more charges.

All four were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

