Sen. Lindsey Graham: Trump's staff gave him 'really bad advice' on immigration

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out at President Donald Trump's staff over the debate on immigration reform.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Graham accused White House staff of giving Trump "really bad advice" on the bipartisan proposal presented to President Trump last week.

Graham also made a reference to Trump's alleged vulgar language at that meeting, saying the president "ran hot" during the discussion.

"I think I know why. Something happened between Tuesday and Thursday and we'll get to the bottom of that," Graham said. "And quite frankly I got pretty passionate and I ran a little hot, too."

As he addressed reporters outside of a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing, Graham said that President Trump is not being served well by his staff.

"I will say I don't think the president was well served by his staff. I think the president that we saw Tuesday, that Donald Trump exists, and somehow by 12:00 on Thursday, something happened and I don't think he was well served by his staff," Graham said, "but he's responsible for the way he conducts himself and so am I. Can't blame that on the staff but I do believe his staff was pretty much missed the mark here."

Sen. Graham said that he doesn't believe that DACA can be agreed upon with border security, but wants those Americans living in the limbo that is their DACA status to know that they are not forgotten.

"We'll get to the bottom of this, but here's what's going to matter. How does it end? How does it end? Does it end with the government shutting down?" Graham said. "We should all be kicked out if that happens. Does it end with the 700,000 kids being thrown to the wolves? No. Does it end without any effort to secure the border? No. So it's not going to end poorly, it's going to end well.

"To the 700,000+ DACA kids, we're not going to leave you behind. We're not going to let this end like it is, and to those of us more desirous of a more secure border, we'll get something done," Graham continued. "I don't think you can do DACA without border security. I don't think you should. I think we should be making a down payment on merit-based immigration."

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) told CNN's Jake Tapper, in addition to confirming that he heard the president use a derogatory term to describe Haitians and nations where Africans live, expressed pride in Sen. Graham standing up to the president.

"It was an extraordinary moment. After the President made these outrageous statements, with these vulgarities, I was sitting to the left of Lindsey, Lindsey was sitting closer to the President than we're sitting. He turned to him and addressed that directly, directly in what I thought was one of the best statements about immigration policy in America I've ever heard," Durbin said.

"He explicitly repeated that vulgarity so that it was clear why he was exercising, why he was making that statement," Durbin continued. "I've told him since and I want to say it again publicly, I respect him so much for speaking out. I think it had added importance that a member of the President's own party would be that explicit in standing up for what I think is a value that most Americans have to share."

Graham has not confirmed that the president said the term, but said he addressed with him his feelings about what was said.

Durbin said that while this week has been a strange one for his political career, he believes more Republicans will distance themselves from the president.

I'll tell you where we are," Durbin told Tapper. "We are finding that more Republicans are willing to step up now, distancing themselves from those outrageous comments by the president and really I hope to join us in a bipartisan effort to solve this problem."

